Two people have been reported dead in a communal clash involving youths of Oka Odo, Ebo, and Owake communities in Iwaro Akoko, Akoko South-west LGA, in Ondo State.
The violence also led to the destruction of properties, including a house belonging to Omorinbola Francis, which was set ablaze. Several injured residents were rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Iwaro-Oka for treatment.
It was gathered that the clash started when members of the Owake Community erected signposts on disputed lands, an act that was vehemently resisted by youths from the Ebo Community. The situation reportedly escalated into violence, with attacks and counterattacks from both communities.
The Palace of the Asin of Oka-Odo and an event hall were also destroyed during the clash. The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, however, has waded into the crisis, calling on warring parties to keep the peace.
A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the Commissioner of Police has urged all parties involved to sheathe their swords, as violence and property destruction would only result in stagnation and underdevelopment.
“The clash started on 12 January 2025 when youths from Oka Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo,” the police statement read.
“The Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute. In retaliation, Oka Odo youths mobilised and invaded the Ebo community, leading to incidents of arson.
“The conflict led to casualties on both sides, leading to the death of two persons (names and identities unknown), while the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
“A police team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Ops), has been deployed to the area to restore peace and prevent further escalation. The CP urges the communities to seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes to avoid further loss of lives and property while assuring residents that the police would ensure that the perpetrators of violence on both sides are brought to justice.”
Sunday’s clash comes a week after a similar incident occurred in Owo, where four persons were killed and several others injured. The Owo incident was a clash between rival street cults. The police say they have arrested 25 persons in connection with the incident.
