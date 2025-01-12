Ifeanyichukwu Eze, a personal assistant to the Deputy Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Chinedu Onah, died in a road accident on the Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.

Chinonso Nwede, the secretary of the Deputy Speaker’s Legislative Aides Forum, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the incident occurred while Mr Eze was returning from a funeral wake, accompanied by three other legislative aides and one other person.

Mr Nwede said the wake was held in solidarity with a friend whose mother’s funeral took place on 11 January.

“Sadly, Eze succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The four other individuals involved in the accident are still receiving treatment for their varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

Mr Eze, until his demise, was also the coordinator of the Youth Movement for Governor Francis Nwifuru in the Umuogudu Oshia Ward of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Mr Nwede described Mr Eze’s demise as a painful loss for his colleagues and the people of Ebonyi, adding that it was “one too many and too difficult to endure”.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He noted that the incident was particularly devastating as Mr Eze’s colleagues were preparing to celebrate his completion of the National Youth Service Corps programme and other milestones.

“Eze’s life was not without its challenges, having lost his mother at a tender age and being raised without her care.

“As the only son, his father had pinned his hopes on him, and was relieved to see him grow into a capable individual and serve as personal assistant to the fourth citizen of Ebonyi,” he said.

READ ALSO: Man accused of witchcraft burnt to death in Ebonyi

Mr Nwede expressed sympathy for Mr Eze’s family, particularly his father, and the deputy speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the other victims of the accident and for Mr Eze’s soul to rest in peace, and the fortitude for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

