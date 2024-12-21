Nigerian full-back Ola Aina scored his second goal of the Premier League season as Nottingham Forest secured a stunning 2-0 victory over Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.
Aina’s goal, which came in the first half, helped Forest to their third consecutive victory and lifted them momentarily to third in the table, a point above fourth-placed Arsenal who play against Crystal Palace in the day’s final fixture.
Aina’s precise finish into the bottom left corner after Neco Williams’ low cross gave Forest the lead, and Anthony Elanga added to their tally shortly after the break.
Elanga capitalised on a mistake from Keane Lewis-Potter before driving into the penalty area and dispatching his effort past Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
Brentford, who came into the contest with the best home record in the English top flight, were left frustrated by their inability to convert possession into goals.
Despite enjoying plenty of the ball, the Bees lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, with Mikkel Damsgaard and Yoane Wissa both squandering first-half opportunities.
The defeat marked Brentford’s first home loss of the season and saw them drop to 12th in the table. Forest, on the other hand, continued their impressive form under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
Ola Aina delighted with win
Aina expressed his delight with the win, saying, “It’s a bit of a dream to be in the top four, but we’re taking it one game at a time. We’re working well as a group, and the manager has brought a new philosophy to the club.”
Aina, who has been in impressive form this season, added, “When I was younger, I used to score goals left, right, and center. I’m just happy I got one today and helped the team get the three points.”
Other results
In other Premier League matches, Newcastle United thrashed Ipswich Town 3-0, with Alexander Isak scoring a hat-trick.
The Swedish striker opened the scoring after just 26 seconds, firing home from close range after Jacob Murphy’s cross.
Isak added his second goal in first-half injury time, before completing his hat-trick in the second half with a precise finish into the bottom corner.
Aston Villa, meanwhile, increased the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City with a deserved 2-1 victory at Villa Park.
Jhon Duran and Morgan Rogers were on target for Villa, who climbed above City into fifth spot in the table.
Duran opened the scoring with a clinical finish after a sublime move involving Youri Tielemans and Rogers.
Rogers added Villa’s second goal in the second half, before Phil Foden scored a consolation goal for City in stoppage time.
The result marked City’s ninth loss in their last 12 matches in all competitions, and left them trailing Villa by a point on the table.
