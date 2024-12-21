In an unexpected turn, Nigeria’s top three music kings, who are most usually fond of dissing and jabbing each other, were seen on Friday performing at an event in Lagos.

Oando Plc, a long-standing oil-serving company, had its end-of-year party and found a way to have these three perform simultaneously.

Images and videos of these superstars performing set social media ablaze on Friday. Oando’s CEO, Adewale Tinubu, hosted the event.

Wizkid got the crowd blazing as he opened his entry with ‘Kese’ (dance), a project from his latest album ‘Morayo’. He also performed songs like ‘Kpakurumo’ and ‘Show You The Money’, engaging the audience with his signature dance moves and high-energy performance.

On the other hand, Davido gave an electrifying performance of his hit tracks ‘Over Dem’ and ‘Dami Duro’.

Burna Boy was not short on his performance and delivery as he entered with his performance of ‘Common Person’ and ‘Like To Party’.

These three have maintained their stay and recognition as Nigeria’s most prominent artistes, “THE BIG THREE”

For the longest time, these three have continued to engage in heated arguments, which most of their fans delight in.

Still, this recent event has taken yet another toll on their fans as an X user @dammiedammie35, who was excited about the performance yet tired of the trolling by the fans of the three parties, tweeted on X, “Davido, Wizkid and Burnaboy performing at the Oando end of year party last night… Make una come to drag them now, na.”

Another viral video getting Nigerians talking is the bromance Wizkid and Burnaboy shared at the event. In it, they are seen posing for pictures and exchanging pleasantries.

The two were seen chatting backstage, but what got people’s attention most was when Wizkid threw his hands over Burna’s shoulder, and they both laughed a lot.

This event has sparked many reactions across social media, with fans and critics alike praising the artistes’ performances and the rare opportunity to see the three music giants on the same stage.

Other artistes who performed at the Oando end-of-year party were Omaha Lay, Fireboy DML, and Asa.

Watch Video here:

