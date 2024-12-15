It has been a dramatic weekend in the English Premier League, with Liverpool dropping points again and Leicester City suffering a heavy defeat.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Fulham at Anfield, despite being reduced to 10 men after Andy Robertson’s red card for a professional foul on Harry Wilson.

Diogo Jota scored a late equaliser to earn a point for the Reds, who remain top of the league but are now four points clear of Chelsea in the second position on the table.

The match saw Fulham take the lead through Andreas Pereira’s 11th-minute goal, before Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool just after the restart.

Fulham then regained the lead through Rodrigo Muniz’s 76th-minute goal, but Jota’s late strike ensured a share of the spoils.

Nigerian playmaker, Alex Iwobi, featured for 90 minutes against the Reds.

Though he would be happy getting a point off the table toppers, an away win would have been a better result to celebrate.

Arsenal were also held to a goalless draw by Everton at the Emirates, despite dominating possession and having 13 shots on goal.

The result moved Arsenal three points clear of Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta’s side remaining in third place.

Everton’s defence, led by Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko, was solid throughout the match, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made an excellent save from Bukayo Saka to deny Arsenal a winning goal.

Leicester City, on the other hand, suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United.

Jacob Murphy scored a brace, with Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak also finding the back of the net.

The defeat was Leicester’s first under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, and they will be eager to have injured midfielder Wilfred Ndidi back in the team soon.

In other matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, with Jack Taylor scoring the winning goal deep in stoppage time.

The defeat leaves Wolves in 19th place, three points behind Ipswich.

Dramatic win

In the day’s final fixture, Ola Aina was in action for Nottingham Forest as they secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Aston Villa at the City Ground.

After a barren first half, Jhon Guran put the visitors in front in the 63rd minute.

Chris Wood thought he had equalised for Forest in the 81st minute but his effort was erased after a VAR check.

Aina and his Forest teammates kept pushing and their persistence paid off with an 87th minute equaliser by Nikola Milenković.

Anthony Elanga delivered a dramatic late winner three minutes into stoppage time, sparking celebrations among the home fans.

With this victory, Nottingham Forest now sit in fourth place with 28 points, edging ahead of Manchester City, who are set to face their city rivals, Manchester United, on Sunday.

