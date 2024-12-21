The Chairperson of the House Committee on Disability Matters, Bashiru Dawodu, has said persons with disabilities can access several offices within the National Assembly complex without experiencing any difficulties.

Mr Dawodu, who represents the Oshodi/Isolo constituency of Lagos State, specifically said PWDs access his office located on the first floor of the House of Representatives wing without stress.

The lawmaker stated this on Thursday while presenting an award of recognition on behalf of his committee to the management of the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

The award is in recognition of its friendly banking services for persons with disabilities.

“The National Assembly is conducive for persons with disabilities to access. You can see them in my office, and they got here without stress,” Mr Dawodu said.

He said his committee is committed to ensuring a stress-free environment for the community of persons with disabilities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the design of the two chambers of the National Assembly is not disability-friendly despite the enactment of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act.

The law was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

Section 4 of the Act requires all public buildings to be accessible to PWDs.

However, the National Assembly had been violating the Act probably because the authorities did not consider the over 25 million people living with disabilities in the country when designing the chambers 27 years ago.

The award

On the award, Mr Dawodu said his committee recognised UBA for its friendly banking services to the PWDs, especially the visually impaired.

He explained that the committee requested nominations from members of the public, and the majority voted in support of the UBA for its efforts to ensure friendly services to the PWDs.

“The United Bank of Africa is specifically recognised for its outstanding performance in disability affairs, especially for the visually impaired.

“This committee is a one-stop shop for the community of persons with disabilities. So, when we were requesting nominations for organisations or agencies that have been great to persons with disabilities, UBA was nominated.

“Those who sent their nominations to the National Assembly specifically preferred the UBA for their efforts towards the visually impaired in banking. So, that is why UBA is being recognised today specifically for that particular effort,” he added.

In his response, the Executive Director (North) of the UBA, Alex Alozie, emphasised that the bank is committed to making persons with disabilities comfortable.

Mr Alozie said many corporate organisations in the country have excluded PWDs from services, but the UBA management believes they should be given attention to ensure a fair environment.

“The issue of disability is an aspect most corporate organisations are omitting. Being a socially responsible organisation and a bank, we feel that we need to pay back to society, and we feel that this is one area that’s neglected by everybody.

“That is why UBA comes to lend a helping hand. It will touch a lot of people, and that was the reason UBA decided to pay attention to that,” Mr Alozie said.

The director also said the visually impaired have a special account with the bank.

“We printed an account opening form for the visually impaired, which was not an easy thing. We distributed them and we have a lot of people that have actually opened an account in UBA across all states in Nigeria,” he added.

He appreciated the committee for the recognition of the bank’s efforts to ensure friendly banking services to the PWDs and also assured that the management would continue to prioritise them.

“I say thank you to the House of Representatives for this honour. I also want to promise that UBA will move on. We have not gotten to the Promised Land, but the most important thing is that we know where we are going, and we’ll get to the Promised Land,’ he said.

