The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) resumes this weekend with the matchday 18 fixtures.

The first half of the 2024/25 NPFL season is almost over, and clubs have some evaluations to make for the second half. The relegation battlers will hope to do better to climb away from the relegation zone, while clubs near the top will want to maintain momentum. Either way, clubs will strategise ahead of the new stanza.

The league so far

Sunshine Stars’ 4-1 defeat to Niger Tornadoes extended their winless run to five in the NPFL. The Owenna Gunners join Enyimba in experiencing the same fate.

The draw between Ikorodu City and Remo Stars was the first southwestern game to end in a draw this season. Some clubs will be without their stars because of the CHAN qualifiers against Ghana on Sunday.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Shooting Stars have scored more goals in the first half than any other club this season. The Oluyole Warriors have scored 11 out of their total 16 goals in the first half, while Sunday’s opponents, Enugu Rangers, are currently on a 10-game unbeaten streak.

There have been 329 goals scored in 167 games. Enyimba have three games in hand because of their CAF Confederations Cup assignment.

Four games to watch

Homecoming for Ogunbote as old foes meet in Enugu

One of the oldest rivalries in the Nigerian league is between Enugu Rangers and Shooting Stars. Both teams meet on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, known as the Cathedral, in Enugu.

It has been a topsy-turvy rivalry since the days of Segun Odegbami, Muda Lawal, and Best Ogedegbe against Christian Chukwu and Emmanuel Okala, to name a few.

This rivalry has spanned over 25 years, and this season is the first in many that both are contesting together at the top of the league table.

For Gbenga Ogunbote, it will be a homecoming. He managed the Rangers between 2017 and 2019, during which time he won the FA Cup title with them.

In the last 16 encounters, Rangers have recorded six wins and lost five times while also drawing five. Rangers defeated Shooting Stars 2-0 the last time they met.

Rangers start the game with 28 points, one point above Shooting Stars, who are in the fourth position. While Rangers are on a 10-match unbeaten run, there have been five draws in that sequence. Shooting Stars have only scored twice on the road in their last 10 games.

Northern Derby in Kano

Niger Tornadoes are expected to give their best against Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Saturday.

Pillars are 10th on the table with 22 points, but they have recorded just one win in their last five games. They will be without their talisman, captain Rabiu Ali, who will represent Nigeria in a CHAN qualifier on Sunday.

In their last five games, Niger Tornadoes have managed just a win, and they have failed to pick a point on the road since late October. Their last meeting ended in a draw, which is the likeliest result once again.

Relegation struggles in Benin

Bendel Insurance have slipped into the relegation zone because of their poor results in their last five games.

Now in 19th place, they will face a Lobi Stars team that has leapfrogged them into 15th place, though just two points separate them.

With a win, Bendel Insurance will move from 19th position, but a defeat keeps them in the mud.

Enyimba need to break the winless run now

Enyimba are on a five-match winless run. A visit to Jos against Plateau might compound the problems facing the People’s Elephants.

Although Plateau United are not crushing all visitors to Jos, they are on a decent run of form. The Peace Boys are in 16th place with 18 points, having recorded three losses in their last five games.

Enyimba’s last visit to Jos ended in a lone goal defeat, which means Coach Yemi Olanrewaju must utilise a different approach to salvage the current situation for Enyimba.

Table overview

The match in Enugu should witness fiery action as both teams chase table-topping Rivers United (32 points), who are just above Remo Stars, who are in the second position with 30 points.

Rivers United have an away battle against Nasarawa United at the Lafia township stadium as Remo Stars welcome Bayelsa United to the Ikenne Township stadium.

The relegation battle is a tight contest. Just six points separate ninth-placed Enyimba (21 points) from 20th-placed Akwa United (16 points).

Fixtures

Saturday

Bendel Insurance vs Lobi Stars

Kano Pillars vs Niger Tornadoes

Sunshine Stars vs El Kanemi Warriors

Sunday

Rangers vs Shooting Stars

Akwa United vs Heartland

Abia Warriors vs Ikorodu City

Nasarawa United vs Rivers United

Remo Stars vs Bayelsa United

Plateau United vs Enyimba

Kwara United vs Katsina United

