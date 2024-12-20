The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles B, has announced its 18-man roster for the upcoming 8th African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana’s Black Galaxies.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

According to a statement issued on Friday by NFF’s Director of Communication Ademola Olajire, stand-in Head Coach Daniel Ogunmodede has selected a mix of experienced and young players for the crucial encounter.

The team includes ageless midfielder Rabiu Ali, wing-back Sadiq Ishmael, centre-back Stephen Manyo, and forwards Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi.

The Super Eagles B have been preparing for the match over the past three weeks, with training sessions held at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo.

Coaches Fidelis Ilechukwu and Olatunji Baruwa have been working alongside Ogunmodede to ensure the team is ready for the challenge.

The match against Ghana’s Black Galaxies is a must-win for the Super Eagles B, as they seek to qualify for the 8th African Nations Championship.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The championship is scheduled to take place in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda from 1-28 February, 2025.

Good run

Nigeria has dominated Ghana in international matches over the past 10 months, with the Super Eagles defeating the Black Stars 2-1 in a friendly match in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Nigerian U17 boys also edged the Black Satellites 3-2 in the third-place match of the WAFU B U17 Championship, while the Flying Eagles defeated the Black Satellites 3-1 to retain their WAFU B U20 Championship title.

The match on Sunday will kick off at 4 pm Ghana time (5 pm in Nigeria) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The second leg is scheduled to take place on 28 December at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Super Eagles B for Ghana Match( FULL LIST)

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC), Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars)

Defenders: Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars), Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City), Imo Obot (Enyimba FC), Junior Nduka (Remo Stars), Victor Collins (Nasarawa United), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International), Steven Manyo (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars), Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Saviour Isaac (Rangers International), Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United), Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United), Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes)

Photo Caption: The coaches handling the Super Eagles B team

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

