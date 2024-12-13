As the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers draw near, the Super Eagles are set to face arch-rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana. While Nigeria’s history in the competition has been less than stellar, assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede is confident that this time can be different.

Speaking with the NFF media, Ogunmodede stressed the need to focus on the present. “We are not dwelling on the past but looking ahead,” he said. “This is a crucial match for us as a nation, and the players understand its importance.”

Preparations in full swing

The CHAN Eagles have been training in camp since early December, and a 30-man squad has been selected for the doubleheader. Among the players is 44-year-old veteran Rabiu Ali, the oldest on the team, whose experience could prove invaluable.

Despite the daunting task, Ogunmodede expressed confidence in the team’s readiness to take on Ghana. “Playing against Ghana is always significant, and as representatives of the ‘giants of Africa,’ we are preparing to make this time different,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars sent a clear signal of their intent with a 2-0 victory over Togo in a recent friendly. Ogunmodede acknowledged the rivalry and past disappointments but remained resolute. “Ghana has knocked us out of this competition before, but we are working to ensure this time will be different,” he stated.

Merit-driven selection

Ogunmodede said he adopted a rigorous, merit-based selection process for the squad. “The players here earned their invitations through performance and recommendations,” he said. “With millions of players to choose from, narrowing it down to 30 was no small feat. Everyone here has earned their place.”

The first leg of the qualifiers will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on 22 December, with the return leg set for 28 December at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

While Nigeria has yet to win the CHAN title, the team has previously earned bronze and silver medals.

