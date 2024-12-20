Fuji maestro Pasuma’s 40 years on stage Lagos concert, held at the Sheraton Balmoral Hall, Ikeja, on Tuesday, is notable for several reasons.

Aside from marking four decades of Pasuma’s illustrious career and electrifying performances, it also saw fuji icons Kollington Ayinla and Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, reunite.

The highlight of the evening was the emotional reunion between Kwam 1 and Kollington, two Fuji legends whose strained relationship had long been a subject of public interest.

Their rivalry has always revolved around supremacy in fuji music, with their fans usually pitting them against each other, a trend that has trailed the genre for decades.

However, at the gathering hosted by singer Alariwo of Africa, the music icons were spotted sharing lighthearted moments, chatting, laughing, and posing for photographs as fans and media scrambled to get photos of the landmark moment.

Also at the gathering, Saheed Osupa and Pasuma, who recently ended their long-standing feud, shared a rare moment of friendship as they hugged and shared the stage. Thereafter, Osupa, Pasuma, and Malaika challenged each other on stage to a fuji singing marathon battle, much to the admiration of their fans. Their performances and camaraderie elevated the night to a truly historic occasion. Portable also graced the event.

Goodwill messages

On the other hand, intermittently during his performance, Pasuma spoke about his music journey and how he has grown through the ranks and grown a loyal fan base beyond the shores of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Koliington, who also graced the stage, said, ‘‘On behalf of all Fuji practitioners home and abroad in the Diaspora, we congratulate you. You will continue to excel in your generation. Forty years on stage is not a joke. You shall continue to rise and rise … (You will not die on the road like smoke, but you will get to the promised land, your answered prayers will not suddenly become confusing) singing’’.

Kwam 1 said: ‘‘You are up already, and you will not fall. You will not die young. Whoever is unhappy with what you have done today, only God can determine the end of such people. What has allowed two elders (Kollington &Wasiu) to be in attendance for what you are doing today? You will continue to do greater things’’.

Ending the day on a high note, Pasuma surprised band members who had spent 30 years and beyond with N10m each.

Pasuma, an aspiring footballer turned singer who nursed the ambition of competing for Nigeria in the 1985 FIFA U-16 World Championship in China, was raised in the Lagos state neighbourhood of Mushin. He chose to do music because he was excluded from the 1985 squad that participated in the FIFA/KODAK World championship in China, which Nigeria ultimately won.

Inspired by his role model, K1 de Ultimate, Pasuma began writing songs in 1984. In 1993, he released “Recognition,” his debut album. Since then, he’s put out more than 30 albums.

