President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, on his 82nd birthday.

Mr Buhari, who handed over power to Mr Tinubu last year, clocked 82 years on Tuesday. The former army general, who was also head of state, was born on 17 December 1942.

In a statement he personally signed, the president said the former leader’s commitment to Nigeria’s advancement and unity inspired many, adding that his “legacy continues to guide our nation’s journey towards prosperity and stability.”

President Tinubu added, “Your doggedness and resilience in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning them in 2015 and 2019 also inspire us never to give up.

“I will continue to build on the infrastructure legacy you bequeathed to our nation as the leader of our country’s first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.”

Read President Tinubu’s full statement

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT TINUBU RELEASES BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE TO FORMER PRESIDENT BUHARI AT 82

Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you on your 82nd Birthday.

As you celebrate this remarkable milestone in Daura, we reflect on your years of dedicated service and leadership, which have significantly shaped the course of our nation.

Your steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s advancement and unity inspires many, and your enduring legacy continues to guide our nation’s journey towards prosperity and stability.

Your doggedness and resilience in contesting presidential elections in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning them in 2015 and 2019 also inspire us never to give up.

I will continue to build on the infrastructure legacy you bequeathed to our nation as the leader of our country’s first All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

On this special day, may you be surrounded by the love of your family and friends and continue to enjoy good health, happiness, and fulfilment in all your endeavours, now and in the future.

Happy Birthday, and thank you for your services to Nigeria.

With respect and admiration,

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

December 17, 2024

