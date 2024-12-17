The police have arrested 128 suspects for possessing dangerous weapons and for car theft across the country.

Spokesperson for the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said as the festive season approaches, the police have become vigilant and proactive, ramping up their efforts to ensure all Nigerians’ and residents’ safety and security.

He said this has led to numerous successful raids, arrests and recoveries.

“In line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., to emplace efficient security measures against crime during this festive season, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in several State Commands across the country have carried out intensive patrols and raids, successfully dislodging and arresting scores of hoodlums and recovering dangerous weapons,” he added.

YULETIDE SEASON: POLICE INTENSIFIES PATROL, RAIDS BLACKSPOTS TO CURB CRIMINALITY

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on 14th December 2024, carried out several raids of criminal hideouts in the Isolo axis of the state, successfully apprehending 43 suspects, and recovering various exhibits including large quantities of cannabis, daggers, swords and several fetish items. In the same vein, on the 15th of December 2024, police operatives of the Lagos State Command arrested one Charles Orji ‘m’ at Isheri Osun, Lagos State, who tried to steal a Toyota Hilux from where it was parked. Upon his arrest and a subsequent search, 7 different Toyota car keys were recovered from him.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force continue to demonstrate unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property by diligently increasing vigilance and executing coordinated security measures in various regions across the country. This concerted effort is notably observed in states like Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Edo, Delta, Benue, and Niger, among other critical areas.

As we enter the final stretch of the festivities, the Nigeria Police Force assures citizens that it will continue its mission to deter crime and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. The Force remains unwavering in this mission to provide a safe environment during the holiday season, as members of the public are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.

17TH DECEMBER, 2024.

