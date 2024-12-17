Ebonyi State Government has said a man captured in a viral video “taxing” vegetable sellers in the International Market has been arrested.

The government said the man flouted the executive order banning the taxation of perishable goods in the state.

On 20 March 2024, while swearing in members of the Ebonyi State Revenue Appeal Commission, Governor Nwifuru cautioned against indiscriminate taxation of the less privileged selling their farm produce in the local markets.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Leo Oketa in the statement, on Monday, said the suspect has been arrested and would soon face the law.

According to Mr Oketa, on several occasions, the governor had openly stated that petty traders of perishable goods in Ebonyi State should not be taxed.

“Unfortunately today, a video is making rounds on social media about an unknown person who is seen in the video, going against the Executive Order of the Governor by taxing sellers of perishable goods – vegetables and tomatoes at International Market,” he said.

He said that the agent seen in the video does not represent the Government of Ebonyi State in any shape or form as his activities are not known to the government.

“His dealings are in stark contrast to the Executive Order of the Governor.

Mr Oketa equally confirmed that the police in Abakaliki were alerted yesterday when the issue came up and they have arrested the ‘agent’ and he would be prosecuted according to the law.

