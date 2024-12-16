The United Bank for Africa, UBA, has donated N500 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, (LSSTF) to improve safety and security in the state.

UBA, in a statement, made this known to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Presenting the cheque to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House on Sunday, the UBA Group Chairperson, Tony Elumelu, said the bank is committed to supporting projects that target the security of the environment for individuals and businesses.

“At UBA, we understand that security is critical for economic growth and societal well-being. Our donation to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund is a reflection of the bank’s belief in building safer communities to enhance the quality of life for all,” Mr Elumelu said.

“We are proud to partner with the Lagos State Government to achieve this shared vision of a secure environment conducive to investment and development.”

The fund was donated through the UBA Foundation, the financial institution’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm.

Mr Elumelu emphasised the bank’s role as a leader in giving back to society. He stated that UBA supports the state’s efforts to improve security because it understands that safety is essential for a strong economy.

Governor speaks

According to the statement, Mr Sanwo-Olu, upon receipt of the cheque, expressed appreciation to the bank and the UBA Foundation for the “significant contribution and commended Tony Elumelu for its unwavering commitment to impactful projects, state’s progress, and well-being.”

Mr Sanwo-Olu said: “We are grateful to the UBA Group for their significant contribution to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. This donation will strengthen our efforts to enhance security and protect our citizens. Together we are building a safer Lagos for all.”

‘In line with Foundation’s vision’

According to UBA Group, the gesture aligns with its Foundation’s special project initiatives which focus on addressing pressing societal issues through strategic partnerships and impactful interventions.

“Over the years, UBA Foundation has actively contributed to enhancing education, the environment, and economic empowerment and special projects such as these critical donations across Africa. The Foundation’s commitment to security as a driver of sustainable development is evident in its support for programmes like the LSSTF,” the statement said.

