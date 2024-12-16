The Ondo State Police Command has downplayed the reported attack on a police division in Oka Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state allegedly by a mob of commercial motorcycle operators.

It was recently reported that some riders attacked the police station to demand that a driver who allegedly killed one of them in an accident on 3 December, be released to them.

The mob, numbering about 100, were also said to have attacked officers at the station as many of the personnel took to their heels to avoid being lynched.

The riders accused the police of attempting to shield the alleged killer of their colleague from facing justice.

They said the driver drove recklessly, resulting in the death of the cyclist and the utter damage of his motorbike.

Police react

However, Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said, on Monday, that there was no attack on the police formation in contrast to what was generally reported in the media.

She said the reports were misleading and tended to create unnecessary panic among the public.

She said: “On December 3, 2024, a young man was involved in a fatal motor accident along Epinmi Road and he reported the incident at Oka Police Division.

“The accident involved his vehicle and a motorcyclist. Police officers from Oka Division proceeded to the scene of the incident and found the motorcyclist dead and the (ride) pillion injured. The corpse was moved to a morgue in Oka, and the injured person taken to the hospital for medical care.

“A group of motorcyclists who witnessed the incident followed the police back to the station, demanding the release of the driver involved in the accident. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) declined their request, explaining the need for due legal process to be followed. After a productive dialogue, the motorcyclists dispersed peacefully.”

The police image maker expressed disappointment that reports were made without verifying the facts.

She added: “The Ondo State Police Command urges the public to disregard this fake news.

“Under the leadership of CP Abayomi Peter Oladipo, the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the state.

“In the same vein, adequate measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free festive season.”

