The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group has unveiled plans to establish presence in Saudi Arabia and extend its footprint across Africa in 2025.

This comes after the bank signed a landmark business cooperation agreement with France.

The announcement was made by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, during a send-off dinner held in Abuja on Wednesday night to honour the bank’s retired non-executive directors.

Speaking at the event, Mr Alawuba revealed the bank’s intention to launch new African subsidiaries alongside its Saudi expansion, marking a significant step in UBA’s global growth strategy.

He stated that UBA, which employs over 25,000 staff and serves more than 45 million customers across 24 countries, remains committed to building a sustainable and innovative institution.

“Our chairman was in Saudi Arabia recently and announced that UBA will establish its presence there next year. We will also launch additional African subsidiaries, ensuring that the bank grows from strength to strength,” Mr Alawuba said.

The CEO attributed UBA’s success to a collective effort, expressing gratitude to the retirees for their contributions to the bank’s growth over the years.

“The UBA that has over 25,000 staff and serves more than 45 million customers across 24 countries is the legacy you have contributed to. That is the UBA that will continue to thrive for generations,” he added.

Also at the event, Tony Elumelu, UBA’s chairperson, commended the retirees for their unwavering dedication, which he credited as instrumental in shaping the bank’s successes.

He emphasised the familial culture of UBA and praised the contributions of both the retirees and their families.

“At UBA, we are more than just a bank; we are a family. These individuals have been selfless, ultra-dedicated, and instrumental to the success we have achieved in Nigeria, Africa, and globally. We owe a debt of gratitude to their families for the support they provided,” Mr Elumelu said.

The event also featured remarks from Kayode Fashola, one of the retirees, who reflected on his tenure at UBA. He lauded Mr Elumelu’s leadership style, which he described as supportive and empowering.

Last month, President Bola Tinubu and French President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the signing of the agreement by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group Chairperson Tony Elumelu and Antoine Armand, the French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry, for the bank to commence operations in Paris.

