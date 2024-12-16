Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been crowned the Women’s National Team of the Year at the 2024 CAF Awards.

The nine-time African champions edged out Morocco and South Africa in the nomination category.

The Super Falcons have consistently demonstrated excellence, with this award marking their seventh win in the Women’s National Team of the Year category. Previous wins include 2010, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023, and now 2024.

Having ended the year as the highest ranked African team on the FIFA rankings, many will agree the Super Falcons are deserving of this latest accolade.

Among other high points in the period under review, the Super Falcons made a return to the Olympic Games after a 16-year absence.

Receiving the award on behalf of the country, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau assured his administration will keep supporting women football to ensure they stay on the top.

He also dedicated the award to the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for a her support of the women game in Nigeria

