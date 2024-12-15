President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Musikilu Mojeed, editor-in-chief of PREMIUM TIMES and other newly elected leaders of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Members re-elected Mr Mojeed as President of the IPI Nigeria alongside Media Trust’s Ahmed Shekarau (Secretary) and Fidelis Mbah of Al Jazeera Television (Deputy President).

Members also elected Rafatu Salami of Voice of Nigeria (Treasurer), Yomi Adeboye of Herald Newspaper (Assistant Secretary) and Tobi Soniyi of Arise News (Legal Adviser).

The president urged the new chapter leadership to work with the administration to expand access to information and reinforce the country’s democratic ethos.

President Tinubu said the new IPI leadership has a prominent role in ensuring responsible journalism that advances national interest, as enshrined in the constitution.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

December 15, 2024

