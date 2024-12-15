The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said the House, under his leadership, passed 89 bills since its inauguration last year.

Mr Tajudeen made this known on Saturday at a training organised for House of Representatives Press Corps members in Kaduna.

The training, organised by the Office of the Speaker and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), focused on the implementation of the eight-point agenda of the 10th House, called the legislative agenda.

Mr Tajudeen, elected on 13 June 2023, stated that most of the bills passed by the House align with its legislative agenda.

The speaker listed the Electric Power Sector Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Federal Audit Service Bill, 2023; the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill, 2023; the Armed Forces Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; as some of the most significant among the 89 bills.

He also listed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2024, the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and the National Anthem Bill, 2024.

“Our one-year performance assessment scorecard reveals remarkable achievements, including passing 89 bills across our priority areas,” he said.

Mr Tajudeen also reiterated the importance of training and capacity development for journalists, describing it as a mutually beneficial investment.

“Your work informs and empowers citizens to actively participate in governance and hold leaders accountable. The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) has consistently highlighted the pivotal role of the media in strengthening parliamentary democracy by promoting transparency and accountability. This underscores the importance of your role as a bridge between the legislature and the public,” the speaker said.

Four Institutions for Zaria

Meanwhile, Mr Tajudeen, who represents the Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, has announced the establishment of four federal institutions in his constituency.

According to the Speaker, the constituency will benefit from a Federal College of Education, a College of Health Sciences, a National Open University campus, and a College of Legal Studies.

He disclosed this while addressing executive members of the Zaria Educational and Development Association (ZEDA) on Saturday in Zaria.

Mr Tajudeen further highlighted ongoing renovation work in Zaria’s primary and secondary schools, noting that 116 schools are currently under renovation, with plans for additional upgrades.

“Zaria is not known for commerce or industry but for education. This is where we need to focus on strengthening and expanding our educational infrastructure,” he stated.

He added: “The groundbreaking ceremonies for these institutions will take place tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, and the public is invited to witness this historic event.”

