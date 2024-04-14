The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has called on the public to help in locating a woman seen in a video maltreating a baby for urinating on the floor.
The agency, who condemned the act in a post it shared on its verified X handle @LSdsva on Saturday, urged the public to help locate the woman.
In the video which went viral on Saturday, the woman was seen beating the baby with a rod.
She ignored the baby’s cry.
The woman further pushed the baby to the ground and stepped on the infant’s stomach with her two legs.
|
“It cannot be ascertained if the perpetrator in the video is the mother of the child or a maid”.
Commenting on the video, DSVA urged the public to get in touch with the agency if they had any information as to where the incident happened.
“Trigger warning. Our attention has been drawn to the video.
“Anyone with information about the person involved or the location, kindly send us a DM or call our Toll Free Line – 08000333333 to make a report,” it stated.
(NAN)
