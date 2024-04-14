Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of Abigail Frederick, a make-up artist, who died in a boat accident, which also claimed the life of Nollywood star, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

Ms Frederick, a 24-year-old Theatre Art graduate, was one of the crew members of a movie production who drowned after the boat ferrying them back from a movie set capsized in Anam River, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

Pictures of the visit shared on Facebook showed the governor consoling the bereaved family at their compound in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

“Showing deep emotions, Governor Eno, sat with the grieving family members and told them he feels their pain,” the governor’s spokesperson, Ekerete Udoh, said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement further quoted the governor as saying, “This is deeply unfortunate, a young girl, 24 years old, who finished her Youth Service just last year and decided to pursue her passion.

“This is a reflection of our Arise spirit. It shows that our young people are willing to go out there, not begging, not waiting for handouts, but to pursue their passions.

“It is sad and unfortunate that her life ended the way it did.

“Once I was fully briefed, I decided to come here personally with the full complement of the Government to console and encourage the family.

“You are not just the Governor when people are celebrating. In times and moments like this, you become the Mourner-in-Chief and give them hope.

“I trust the Holy Spirit will perfect the hope in their lives.”

The governor, according to the statement, offered automatic employment to the elder sister of the deceased and promised to assist the two sisters of the deceased who are undergraduates at the University of Uyo, Uyo.

The governor also directed the renovation of the family house to bring it up to modern standards.

Remains to be buried at home

Meanwhile, Governor Eno has directed that the remains of the deceased be exhumed and brought home for proper burial.

The governor’s spokesperson, Mr Udoh, disclosed this in a separate statement issued before the visit of the governor to the deceased family.

“We have also followed and read the reportage, especially on the social media platforms surrounding her burial and wish to state categorically that, government was not informed of the circumstances that led to her burial.

“Governor Eno has consequently directed that her body be brought back to her family for a proper and decent burial,” Mr Udoh said.

Number of victims

According to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), 12 persons were on the ill-fated boat out of which seven were successfully rescued, two were found dead and three others were declared missing.

The police in Anambra State in a statement on Friday said they had recovered the remaining bodies of the three missing Nollywood actors, making a total of five persons, including Junior Pope and Ms Frederick, who lost their lives in the unfortunate boat accident.

