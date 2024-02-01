The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has hailed the sentencing of a 45-year-old man, Paul Ndedigwe, to life imprisonment for defiling his neighbour’s two daughters.

The agency commended the conviction and sentencing of Mr Ndedigwe in a statement it posted on its verified X handle @LSdsva on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that trial judge, Abiola Sholadoye of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday sentenced Mr Ndedigwe to double life imprisonment for defiling two minors.

In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution proved two of the three counts brought against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

She described Mr Ndedigwe as rough, irresponsible and a destiny destroyer.

According to her, the convict had sexual intercourse with the minors at the same time and in the presence of each other.

“The evidence of prosecution witnesses was corroborated, truthful and unshaken. The defendant is hereby found guilty on count one and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“He is also found guilty on count two and sentenced to life imprisonment, ” she said.

The judge ordered that the sentencing run concurrently and the convict’s name be put in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

NAN reports that the convict committed the offence on 19 November 2021, on Ifelodun Street, Amukoko, Lagos State.

Reacting, the DSVA said justice had been served after the court found the defendant guilty of the offence and consequently sentenced him.

The agency reiterated the state’s zero tolerance stance, while restating its commitment to helping survivors of sexual offences and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

It urged residents of the state to continue to break the culture of silence by reporting any case of domestic or sexual violence by calling its toll free line – 08000 333 333.

(NAN)

