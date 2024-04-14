The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Saturday, demanded the release of the remaining Chibok girls from captivity 10 years after their abduction by Boko Haram.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 91 of the girls remain missing, including those that might have died in captivity and others that decided to stay married to Boko Haram members.

The Christian body said the pain and anguish experienced by the parents of the abducted girls was still being deeply felt.

It said that it was not only a matter of national importance, but also a test of commitment to upholding the rights and safety of Nigerian citizens.

This is contained in a statement by its National Director for Education, Youth and Women Development, Ozumba Nicodemus, a reverend, on Saturday in Abuja.

‘We can’t remain silent’

“The trauma experienced by the remaining (of the) 276 abducted girls from Nigeria is unimaginable.

“The pain and anguish felt by their parents, who have endured sleepless nights filled with hopelessness, are deeply felt by CAN.

“We cannot remain silent while their children remain in captivity, yearning for freedom and reunion with their families,” it said.

CAN urged the government to intensify efforts and take decisive action to rescue the remaining children still held hostage.

“It is our duty as a nation to ensure their safe return, and to bring an end to the anguish and suffering endured by these innocent young girls and their families.

“We call on the government to mobilise all available resources, engage relevant security agencies, and collaborate with international partners to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls,” It said.

The religious body also implored the international community, humanitarian organisations, and well-meaning individuals to join hands in advocating for the release of the Chibok girls.

“Together, we can amplify our voices and exert greater pressure on the abductors to bring an end to this prolonged ordeal.

“CAN remains resolute in its commitment to seeking justice and ensuring the safe return of the Chibok girls.

“We will continue to engage with relevant stakeholders and utilise all available avenues to shed light on their plight and secure their release.

“We urge all Nigerians to stand united, to lend their voices and to demand immediate action from the government.

“Let us show our unwavering support for the families of the Chibok girls and demonstrate our collective determination to bring them back home,” It added.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

