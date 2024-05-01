The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption Commission (ODSPFACC) has said that it will take pragmatic steps to reduce financial crimes to the lowest level in government offices.

The commission also said it would not be in any competition with the federal government’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as its mission was to rid Ondo State of corruption and criminal activities.

The chairperson of the ODSPFACC, Williams Akintoroye, said this while addressing journalists in Akure. He said the commission had commenced operations, and asked members of the public to file their complaints.

The commission was established in January 2022, with a mandate to fight against financial crimes and other offences such as gratification, bribery, fraud, and conspiracy, among others.

“The issue of competing or being in a rank race with EFCC or ICPC does not arise. Some months ago, we visited ICPC in Ibadan, their headquarters in Oyo State, and they received us as kings and queens,” he said.

According to the chairperson, the commission is committed to fighting corruption in the state in fairness without compromising in any way.

“Our mission statement as a body is to rid Ondo State of corruption and criminal activities relating to finance, as a pioneer anti-corruption body in Ondo State, our primary mandate is to curb the devastating effects of corruption.

“The day Aketi (Akeredolu) inaugurated us, he said that there are only two people in the hall that cannot be investigated by the Commission because of the immunity guiding them, and that is himself (Aketi) and his deputy (Aiyedatiwa), and that is the position in law.

“We promise to be fair to all in the exercise of our power under the enabling law; we will not compromise in any way. We will maintain our integrity by acting impartially with commitment and in the interest of the public,” Mr Akintoroye said.

Aside from receiving and investigating petitions or complaints on corruption or financial crimes from members of the public, the agency is also duty-bound to take pragmatic steps that will reduce financial crimes or fraud to the lowest level in government offices.

Mr Akintoroye implored members of the public to lodge every complaint they have with the commission, saying it was ready to take action and look into every bit of it.

The commission also plans to open liaison offices in the three senatorial districts in the state to provide easy access for the public.

“The fight will not be limited to the state capital alone. It must get to the nooks and crannies of the state,” he added.

Mr Akintoye is a former chief judge of the state.

While inaugurating the commission in March last year, late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said the trial of corrupt cases should not be the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

He pointed out that since committing certain offences was local, it was proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence was committed.

