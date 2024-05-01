Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has appointed himself as the commissioner for lands, survey and physical planning in the state.

Mr Uzodinma announced this on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of 23 newly confirmed commissioners, according to his spokesperson, Ogunwike Nwachuku.

This is coming weeks after the governor announced the appointment of his brother as his deputy chief of staff.

Why I appointed myself commissioner

Mr Uzodinma explained that the decision to appoint himself to the position was because of the need to restore the confidence of the residents in the lands ministry in the state.

The governor, inaugurated for his second term in office on 15 January, administered the oath on the commissioners at the new Executive Council Chamber, Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

He would later assign portfolios to the new commissioners.

The new commissioners

Apart from Mr Uzodinma, the newly sworn-in commissioners and their portfolios include Ralph Nwosu (Works), Declan Emelumba (Information, Public Orientation and Strategy), Chuks Chukwuemeka (Finance), Chimezie Amadi (Digital Economy & E-Governance), Cyprian Akaolisa (Attorney General/ Justice) and Emeka Okoronkwo (Special Duties).

Others are Nwabueze Oguchienti (Power), Mayor Emenike (Environment), Modestus Osakwe (Homeland Security), Prosper Onyiagha (Health), Anselem Anyanwu (Budget and Economic Planning), Bede Eke (Housing and Urban Development), J.C. Nwadike (Education), Nkechi Ugwu (Women Affairs), Obinna Onyeocha (Sports and Youths), Jerry Egemba (Culture and Tourism) and Ikenna Elezianya (Science & Technology).

Cosmas Maduba (Agriculture & Natural Resources), Chika Abazu (Industry, Trade & Investment), Emeka Mgbudem (Petroleum), Ruby Emele (Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs) and Ifeanyi Oruh (Rural Development) were also sworn in as new commissioners.

Other appointees

Apart from the commissioners, the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu; the Chief of Staff to the governor, Nnamdi Anyaehie; the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Patrick Ekeji; and the Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Sydney Agbor; were also sworn in on Tuesday.

Others include the Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services), Ferdinand Uzodimma, Political Adviser and Head of the Political Bureau, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, and the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on media to the governor, Oguwike Nwachuku.

More appointments underway

Mr Uzodimma, according to the statement, in his remarks after the swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies, said more appointments would be made in due course to “fill vacant positions in some critical ministries.”

The governor urged the new commissioners and aides to use their positions and interpersonal skills and relationships to ensure success in their administrative duties, saying his “reelection for a second tenure places enormous responsibilities and great expectations on the government and the appointees.”

He insisted that they “conduct themselves with decorum and with all sense of responsibility” and reminded them that the oath they took “is not a mere ritual but a serious act that places huge responsibilities on your shoulders.”

Mr Uzodinma further reminded them that as public officers, they must “behave differently, bearing in mind that the public will beam their searchlight individually and collectively.”

The governor, who hinted that a Monitoring and Evaluation Unit had been established in his office, said there would be quarterly assessments and evaluations of each of the appointees.

“There is no time to waste, as all eyes must be on the ball,” he said.

