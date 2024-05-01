Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has unveiled a N500 million revolving loans scheme for civil servants.

Mr Sani disclosed this on Wednesday in Kaduna during the 2024 May Day Celebration.

The governor symbolically distributed dummy cheques to some workers amidst cheers while announcing more economic empowerment initiatives.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising workers’ welfare and appropriately equipping them with available resources.

Mr Sani emphasised the importance of a motivated workforce for the success of his administration’s Rural Transformation Agenda, addressing the theme ‘People First’.

He stressed the centrality of citizens in development and governance, highlighting the strategic partnership forged with labour unions to advance workers’ interests and improve living conditions.

He also listed ongoing efforts to attract investments, provide training, and enhance job opportunities for citizens.

Mr Sani assured continued attention to human capital development and poverty reduction through government interventions.

The governor further disclosed ongoing consultations with labour unions at both federal and state levels to negotiate a decent salary increase for the state and local government workers.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Magaji, commended Mr Sani for his attendance at the May Day Celebration, marking a significant departure from the past nine years.

He also expressed gratitude for the governor’s prompt payment of salaries and allowances, as well as the involvement of labour unions in decision-making processes

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was a march parade by various unions and affiliates of the NLC, as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

(NAN)

