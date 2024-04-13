The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the construction of the Vice President’s official residence in Abuja will not cause any traffic disruption upon completion.

Mr Wike stated this while inspecting the project on Saturday.

He said the federal government’s design and planning for the residence took traffic flow into careful consideration.

According to the Minister, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) provided valuable input into the project, ensuring that necessary adjustments were made by both the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the project contractor.

“Those who designed the Vice President’s residence know why. We are not the ones who designed it. It was the Federal Government that decided that the Vice President’s residence should be located here. So, I’m sure they considered everything before deciding that.

“We have invited the office of the NSA and they have taken a look and made their input which the FCDA and the contractor, Julius Berger have taken into cognizance and made amendments. So, for traffic concerns, I don’t think it’s a problem,” he said.

Highlighting the meticulous planning behind the project, Mr Wike said the selection of the residence’s location was a decision of the federal government, with thorough consideration of all relevant factors before construction commenced.

He expressed contentment with the progress of the project, noting the speed and quality of work.

The minister confidently announced that the project is on track for completion and commissioning by next month, with the contractor pledging timely delivery.

Furthermore, Mr Wike assured the public of the timely completion of other infrastructure projects in the FCT, slated for May, underscoring the administration’s commitment to fulfilling its promises within the first year of office.

“Significant progress has been made on the project since his last visit to the site, while the contractor has also promised to hand over the project in May.

“As for the quality of the job, of course, we can see the work is going according to design and specification. So, we believe, by the grace of God, that is something that will be actualised,” he stated.

