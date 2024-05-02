Lagos State Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has disclosed that another illegal settlement has been found under the Osborne bridge in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.
On Tuesday, 86 partitioned rooms under the Dolphin Estate bridge, in Ikoyi, where squatters pay an average rent of N250,000 per annum was discovered.
Mr Wahab shared the update of the ministry’s new discovery under Osborne bridge alongside a video of the shanty via his X handle on Thursday.
In the video, makeshift apartments made with mosquito nets, wood, banners and tyres could be seen.
There was also a wire mounted on poles underneath the bridge where the occupants spread their clothes.
“Another illegal settlement was discovered under the Osborne bridge, Ikoyi. Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps #LAGESCOfficial (KAI) commenced an immediate clearance operation,” the commissioner posted.
