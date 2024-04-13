Frank Onyeka has joined the long list of Nigerians that have scored in the Premier League after finding the back of the net in Brentford’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Onyeka who came on as a late substitute for the Bees scored in second-half stoppage time to secure Brentford a much-needed win over Sheffield United.

After a barren first half, the game burst into life after the break. Oliver Arblaster turned Mikkel Damsgaard’s cutback into his own net on 63 minutes, before Onyeka wrapped up the points late on with his first Bees goal.

With Saturday’s victory, Brentford now have 32 points from 33 games and they are occupying the 14th position on the Premier League standings.

At the Etihad, Manchester City fired an ominous warning to their Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal with a 5-1 hammering of Luton.

The big win has helped Pep Guardiola’s men move to the top of the table with 73 points from 32 games.

City’s goals from Saturday’s outing were shared around, with one for Erling Haaland and another for Mateo Kovacic who scored a spectacular goal from the edge of the box.

Luton notched a consolation through Ross Barkley but were well beaten.

Awoniyi still missing

Elsewhere, Taiwo Awoniyi was missing in action as Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers settled for a 2-2 draw. Awoniyi’s compatriot, Ola Aina featured for 89 minutes before making way for Nuno Tavares.

With the solitary point earned at home, Forest are still living dangerously in the relegation zone as they are just one point above the drop zone.

The game between Burnley and Brighton also ended in a stalemate as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

In the day’s early kickoff, Newcastle United ripped Tottenham Hotspur apart as they romped to a 4-0 victory at St. James Park.

Alexander Isak scored two of the goals to help the Magpies continue their late push for European football next season.

While Manchester United were expected to cash in on Spurs defeat, they could only muster a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Captain Bruno Fernandes scored two goals for the Red Devils as they shared points with the Cherries.

With 50 points, Manchester United have dropped to seventh on the log.

