The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says insecurity in the territory has reduced significantly.

Mr Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday when a delegation of the Consulate General of Hungary, led by Consul General, Endre Deri, paid him a courtesy call.

“Security has been an issue, but by the grace of God, we’ve been able to reduce the level of insecurity. You can attest to the fact that Abuja is safer now because of the way we have been able to tackle the issue,” he said.

Abuja, the Nigerian capital, witnessed a series of kidnappings and other crimes earlier this year. Some of the incidents led to the killing of some of the kidnap victims.

Mr Wike, who assumed office as minister on 21 August 2023, told the delegation that there are plans to use drones to enhance surveillance.

He said the priority placed on security is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said there is an ongoing procurement process for additional security equipment and invited Hungary to participate in it.

Agricultural Partnership Prospects

Mr Wike expressed readiness to partner with Hungary, particularly in agriculture and security.

He stressed the significance of agriculture in achieving food security and welcomed collaboration through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) with Hungary.

“The issue of agriculture is very key. I know I have been to Budapest, and I know that Hungary is one of the countries that is also focused on agriculture,” he said.

The minister said he is willing to offer land to Hungarian experts interested in investing in food production in the FCT.

Earlier in his remark, Mr Deri indicated an interest in partnering with the FCT, citing the commendable development initiatives undertaken by Mr Wike in the territory.

He expressed gratitude for the support extended to Hungary, particularly for facilitating Hungarian scholarship programmes benefiting Nigerian students.

