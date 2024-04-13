Ikeja Electric Plc announced Saturday it has obtained approval to add 34 additional Band A feeders to its network.

The company disclosed this in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Last Wednesday, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) ordered the immediate upward review of electricity tariffs from Wednesday, 3 April.

The NERC Vice Chairperson, Musiliu Oseni, who disclosed this while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the increase would affect only electricity customers in band A.

He noted that the increase would not affect Bands B, C, D and E while noting that the number of customers previously on Band A has been reduced.

Band A customers are offered an average daily electricity supply of 20 hours, although many complain they do not get up to that.

The official said the Band A consumers represent 15 per cent of the population but consume 40 per cent of the nation’s electricity.

Accordingly, he said, power distribution companies (DisCos) will be allowed to raise electricity prices to N225 ($0.15) per kilowatt-hour from N68.

In its statement on Saturday, Ikeja Electric said the additional feeders increase its feeders from 51 to 85.

“Effective today, April 13th, 2024, and based on our demonstrated ability to consistently provide a minimum of 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce that we have obtained approval to add 34 additional Band A feeders to our network. This brings our total from 51 to 85, with the breakdown as follows: 51 at 11kV, 31 at 33kV, and 3 at 132kV.

“Ikeja Electric remains committed to meeting the service delivery expectations of all our customers across various tariff bands as we continue to enhance network upgrades within our coverage areas,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

