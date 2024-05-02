A student of Veritas University, Abuja, has been announced dead by the institution’s management.

The student, identified as Joshua Daniel, was a 100-level computer science student, who reportedly died while keeping fit at the institution’s gymnasium.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the university and signed by the head of corporate affairs, Ben Agande, Mr Daniel slumped and died on 30 April.

The university said all attempts by its medical team to revive him failed.

Police wades in

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Benneth Igweh, has ordered an investigation into the development.

A report by DailyPost noted that Mr Igwe has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to conduct a discreet investigation on the matter.

Meanwhile, the university has pledged to cooperate with the police, and all other concerned stakeholders including the parents of the deceased, in the efforts to unravel the probable cause of the death.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

The statement reads in part: “The parents of the student were promptly informed of the tragic event and the school authority, as a matter of procedure, duly informed the police.

“Our thoughts are with the parents of late Mr Daniel as well as the Head of Department and Students of the Department of Computer Sciences over this unfortunate loss.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of our student and extend our most sincere condolences to the parents and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

“We plead with our colleagues in the media and members of the public to be respectful of the privacy of our late student’s parents at this trying moment while the police carry out their investigations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

