A law firm, Deji Adeyanju & Partners, representing a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) staff member, Asabe Waziri, has threatened to sue the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) over what it termed a defamatory statement.

In a letter signed by Marvin Omorogbe, a lawyer, and addressed to the convener of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the law firm demanded an immediate retraction and apology from HURIWA.

It condemned HURIWA’s accusations of misconduct against Ms Waziri and rejected insinuations of corruption, citing ongoing legal proceedings and evidence of criminal charges against individuals associated with the opposing party.

The law firm asserted that HURIWA’s actions have severely damaged Ms Waziri’s public image and infringed on her constitutional rights.

It demanded an immediate retraction of the letter sent to NNPC, a formal apology, a public apology in two national dailies, and financial compensation amounting to N100,000,000 for defamation.

“Our client’s attention has been drawn to media reports regarding the above subject matter and she has indeed sighted a letter dated 19 April 2024, authored by HURIWA, wherein you requested her employer, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited to avail you sensitive documents relating to her employment, salaries, alleged ownership of properties, etc, all of which are protected by law, including the Freedom of Information Act, which you referenced in your letter,” the firm said.

Background

HURIWA had written the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, seeking the status of one of its staff, Ms Waziri, who is said to have purchased multi-million-naira houses in Abuja and Lagos.

The letter, signed by HURIWA’s director of public media relations, Amina Mohammed and written under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), sought clarification on the employment status of Ms Waziri and sought to ascertain the veracity of certain allegations against her.

“To assist us in better understanding Ms Waziri’s employment status with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against her, we kindly request the following information under the Freedom of Information Act:

“Employment Status: Please provide details regarding Asabe Waziri’s current employment status with NNPC Limited, including her position, department, and any relevant employment records.

“Salaries and Benefits: Kindly disclose Ms Waziri’s salary scale, benefits package, and any additional compensation she receives from NNPC Limited.

“Date of Enlistment: Provide the date when Asabe Waziri was enlisted as a staff member of NNPC Limited, along with any records indicating her length of service.

“Acquisition of Property: We seek clarification on how Ms. Waziri, as a public servant, allegedly acquired two units of residential property (specifically, units 3B and 3C, Abeh Signatures Apartments, 1 Mekong Close, Maitama Abuja FCT) valued at N260 million, as detailed in the aforementioned allegations. Sir, we would also be interested to ascertain the veracity of an unverified allegation that she made a purchase of a prized housing asset in Lagos. Kindly avail us of this information if this is credible and provable.

“We believe that transparency in this matter is crucial for accountability and public interest. We trust that your esteemed office will provide the requested information promptly and following the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act (2011),” HURIWA wrote in its letter.

But Deji Adeyanju & Partners queried HURIWA’s motive in writing the above-mentioned letter and its locus to dabble into an issue bordering on a civil contract that is already before several courts of competent jurisdiction in Nigeria, including the Court of Appeal.

