Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to boost Nigeria’s infrastructural needs massively, saying the president has his eyes on the basic needs and requirements of the nation.

Speaking Tuesday at his residence in Maiduguri when he hosted members of the Borno Elders Forum, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other stakeholders to Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast), the vice president called for continued support for the Tinubu administration by all Nigerians, just as he said the government’s policies would be immensely beneficial to all and sundry in no distant time.

He specifically cited the power supply challenge in Maiduguri and some parts of Borno State as having caught President Tinubu’s attention, thus the directive issued by the president for the situation to be immediately addressed.

“We owe it to this president to be loyal and law-abiding citizens. He has a grasp of the situation, challenges and, indeed, the prospects we have as a nation. A careful look at our nation’s economy will show a gradual bouncing back on most frontiers.

“This is a testament that, indeed, the investment of our votes and trust in this leader will pay off at the end of the road. So, let us continue to pray for him, commit ourselves to peace, unity and development of the Nigerian nation, and we shall be the winners for it,” the vice president noted.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Borno Elders Forum, Gambo Gubio, thanked the vice president for the invitation, expressing deep belief and trust in his capacity and that of the president.

He was joined by the secretary of the group, Bulama Gubio, who acknowledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the Nigerian project, adding that the president deserves support from all Nigerians.

Guests who attended the event included the Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan; Member representing Maiduguri Federal Constituency, Abdulkadir Rahis; Ya Abba Kolo; Umar Kyari, and Ibrahim Umar, among several others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

9th April, 2024

