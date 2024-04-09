The Nigerian Army troops deployed for counter-terrorism have destroyed the hideout of a notorious terrorist kingpin known as Yellow Janbros at Dangunu Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

A terrorist was also killed and firearms were recovered during the operation.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in an unsigned statement posted on its X page on Tuesday.

The statement said, that during the operation on Monday, the troops successfully attacked the den of the notorious terrorists responsible for kidnappings and other acts in parts of North-western Nigeria.

It also said apart from overpowering the terrorists and killing one of them, the troops recovered one AK- AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 Magazine, 30 rounds of 7.62 mm Special and 150 bags of stolen grains.

“During the operation on 8 April 2024, troops successfully attacked the den of the notorious terrorists responsible for kidnappings and other acts of terrorism in parts of North West Nigeria.

“The troops overpowered and dislodged the terrorists and neutralised one of them.

“The gallant troops also recovered one AK- 47 Rifle, One AK-47 Magazine, 30 rounds of 7.62 mm Special and one hundred and fifty bags of stolen grains. The terrorists’ enclave has been completely destroyed.

It stated that “The Nigerian Army remains committed to mitigating security challenges and will leave no stone unturned to rid the nation of terrorists and insurgents.”

