The Nigerian women’s national team, the Super Falcons, have booked their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after a tense goalless draw against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in Pretoria on Tuesday.

This result, following a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Abuja, sees the Super Falcons return to the Olympic stage for the first time in 16 years. The last time the Falcons were at the Olympics was in Beijing 2008.

The South Africans threw everything at the Nigerians in a desperate attempt to overturn the deficit.

From the opening whistle, they employed a high press, forcing the Super Falcons to defend deep.

However, Nigeria’s defence remained resolute, marshalled by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie who made several crucial saves.

Nnadozie was particularly impressive in the second half, denying Banyana Banyana on multiple occasions.

In the 70th minute, she made a spectacular save to palm away a powerful shot from Cesane, and moments later, she thwarted Magaia’s effort.

Nigeria, on the other hand, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the second half.

They had a few chances in the first half, with Uchenna Kanu missing a golden opportunity to put them ahead.

Overall, though, they were largely restricted to defensive duties.

Despite the pressure, the Super Falcons held on to secure a historic qualification that will see them challenging for honours in Paris after a brilliant outing at the recent Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

