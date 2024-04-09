The vetting committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to stand for screening ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary election.

The committee also cleared the remaining 15 governorship aspirants who obtained nomination forms.

The cleared aspirants are now fit to face the party’s Screening Committee.

In reaction to the allegations of certificate forgery against Mr Aiyedatiwa, the Vetting Committee noted that after due diligence, it found no evidence the governor forged his West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate submitted to the party.

Another aspirant, Olugbenga Edema, had alleged that Mr Aiyedatiwa did not have valid certificates and so should be disqualified.

Reports of his certificate forgery had dominated the political horizon in the last few days, but the governor’s campaign team had dismissed the allegations, saying they were mere distractions.

“The Committee received a petition from Gbenga Omogbemi Edema, one of the aspirants, alleging certificate forgery against Gov. Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa (copy attached as Annexure A).”

“The Committee decided to verify the School Certificate allegedly forged by checking online from the website of the West Africa Examination Council (the WAEC Scratch Card attached as Annexure B),” the vetting committee, headed by Abdulkareem Kana, said in its report on Tuesday.

“The Committee found no credible evidence to substantiate the allegation of certificate forgery against Orimisan Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The committee verified Gov. Aiyedatiwa‘s WAEC Result and confirmed it is genuine, and in compliance with the party’s guidelines (the Result is attached as Annexure C),” it added.

The Committee urged all aspirants to desist from making unfounded allegations that could undermine the credibility of the party’s primaries.

Based on the findings of the vetting process, the committee cleared all the aspirants to participate in the screening exercise.

The party has fixed April 25 as the date for the primaries to decide the flag bearer in the November 16 governorship election.

The party has also adopted direct primaries for the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

