The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) witnessed a goal-fest on Matchday 29, with four home wins and two draws producing a total of 21 goals across various centres in the country.

Unlike the last matchday, no away team secured a victory this term.

Rangers bow in Katsina

Enugu Rangers’ impressive unbeaten run came to a dramatic end in Katsina.

The Flying Antelopes fell 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller, the highest-scoring match of the weekend.

This marked the first time since 2017 that Rangers conceded four goals, with Abia Warriors being the last team to achieve this feat.

Azeez Faloku put the hosts ahead in the 7th minute, but Isaac Saviour equalised just three minutes later. Rangers’ struggles continued as Michael Ibe shot Katsina United back into the lead with a solo effort in the 16th minute. Godwin Obaje restored parity before halftime, but Ibe struck again before the break to give Katsina a 3-2 advantage.

The second half saw Andrew Idoko extend Katsina’s lead in the 63rd minute, with Joel Odoh grabbing a consolation goal for Rangers in the 81st minute.

With 51 points from 29 matches and a healthy goal differential, Rangers remain on top of the NPFL log for the third week running.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men will next trade tackles with Abia Warriors on Sunday, 14 April inside ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Other matches

Niger Tornadoes jumped to ninth place with a resounding 5-0 victory over fellow Northern team Gombe United. Clinton Jephta and Ernest Chidibere scored quickfire goals in the first half, followed by strikes from Mohammed Hussain, Bashiru Usman (penalty), and another from Jephta in the second half.

Lobi Stars edged out Enyimba by a lone goal, while Heartland continued their resurgence with a 3-1 win over Sporting Lagos.

The matches between Kwara United and Bendel Insurance in Ilorin, and Sunshine Stars against Bayelsa United ended on disappointing notes for the home teams as they settled for 1-1 draws.

