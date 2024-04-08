Nigerian club Rivers United’s dream of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals was shattered after a 2-0 defeat to USM Alger in the second leg of their quarter-final clash on Sunday night.

Despite holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg played in Nigeria, the “Pride of Rivers” were ultimately outclassed by the reigning champions.

USM Alger overturned the deficit with a dominant display, securing a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Malian striker Abdullah Kanou emerged as the hero for the Algerian side, netting both goals.

He opened the scoring in the 37th minute from close range and added a crucial second in the 74th minute, extinguishing any hopes of a Rivers United comeback.

The contest

USM Alger started with a clear attacking intent, pressuring the Nigerian side from the outset.

Their persistence paid off with Kanou’s first-half strike.

The second half saw them maintain control, although the midfield became more congested.

Rivers United threatened briefly when Andy Ogbai’s header rattled the crossbar in the 72nd minute, but Kanou’s second goal shortly after sealed the deal for USM Alger.

⏱️ FT (Agg 2-1)

USMA 2-0 Rivers United

Our run in the CAF Confederation's Cup comes to an end. #USMARIV — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) April 7, 2024

Victorious USM Alger will now continue the quest to defend their title as they face Moroccan club RS Berkane in one of the semi-final pairings later this month.

