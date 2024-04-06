The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Muhammad Hamim-Sanusi, has conferred on a philanthropist, Nasiru Danu, the title of ‘Sardaunan Dutse’.

The Dutse Emirate Council earlier announced the conferment on Mr Danu following the death of the title holder, former Nigeria’s Minister of Commerce, Bello Maitama, last October.

Accepting the title, Nasiru Danu, through the ‘Wazirin Dutse’, Bashir Dalhatu, thanked the emir and his council members for finding him worthy of the revered title.

The emir, in the invitation letter to the turbanning ceremony, said the official conferment of the title on Mr Danu will be held on 18 April at the uphill Emir’s palace in Garu, Dutse.

He said the event will have former President Muhammadu Buhari as the Special Guest of Honour and the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, as the Guest of Honour.

Until his elevation to the title of Sardauna and Kingmaker for Dutse Emirate, Mr Danu held the title of ‘Dan Amanar Dutse’ conferred on him by the late Emir, Nuhu Muhammad-Sanusi, on 4 May 2017.

Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State, is one of the five emirates in the state led by first-class emirs. The others are Kazaure, Hadejia, Ringim and Gumel.

Who is Nasiru Danu?

Nasir Danu is a renowned Nigerian businessman and influential figure in politics, and embodies leadership and philanthropy.

He is the chairperson of Casiva Limited and the founder and CEO of Nasiru Danu Foundation.

He was born into a family with a strong leaning towards business and politics.

Mr Danu’s journey into politics began in 2002 when he joined the political group of future President Muhammadu Buhari, who was preparing to run for president in the 2003 presidential election.

Mr Danu’s belief in the transformative power of education led him to support various educational initiatives aimed at empowering youth and uplifting communities in Nigeria.

