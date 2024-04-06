A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The suspect, Musa Abdullahi, was said to have pretended to be a mechanic when a motorcycle belonging to a dispatch rider broke down along Agbani Road in Enugu on Sunday.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, North-central Nigeria.

The spokesperson said police operatives serving in Awkunanaw Police Divisional Headquarters in Enugu State arrested the suspect in response to a complaint from the rider (name withheld) about the incident.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe said the rider, who works for an unnamed logistics company, had petitioned the police in the state about the incident.

The rider, according to the statement, told the police that the suspect stole the motorcycle under the pretext of being a mechanic who could fix the motorcycle that broke down at about 3 p.m. on the same day, Sunday, along the Agbani Road in Enugu.

“A preliminary investigation shows that the suspect, after presenting himself as a mechanic who could fix the motorcycle, asked the rider to go to the distant New Artisan (Market), Enugu, to buy a sprocket, which he said was responsible for the breakdown of the motorbike,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The rider complied, but when he came back the suspect had disappeared with the motorbike to the faraway Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, where he was arrested by the operatives, Mr Ndukwe added.

The police spokesperson advised residents and motorists in Nigeria to be careful about how they allow people to assist them in such a manner to avoid falling prey to criminals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

