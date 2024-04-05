The Enugu State Government has alleged that some hoodlums, on Friday, destroyed several machines and other equipment being installed to ensure water supply in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this during a press briefing in Enugu on Friday afternoon.

“In the wee hours of today, at about 2:00 a.m., hoodlums in astonishingly large numbers invaded the site of the ongoing installation of new ductile water pipes near the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Enugu, where they unleashed havoc and destruction on machines and other equipment,” Mr Onyia, a professor, said.

“The vandals were however successfully repelled by security operatives deployed to the site before reinforcement came from the Ogui Police Station,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the Enugu State government has been installing water pipes and other equipment in many parts of the state as part of the efforts to reticulate water across parts of the state.

The government, in late March, threatened to prosecute those who vandalise water facilities in the state.

‘Worsening situation’

Speaking during the press briefing, Mr Onyia regretted that the acts of vandalism of water facilities and other infrastructure by some “unpatriotic” individuals in the state appear to have worsened.

“The incessant attacks on public infrastructure such as water galleries, electrical fittings on solar lights attached to water facilities, damage of both high pressure and distribution pipes by hoodlums, have delayed the reticulation of water to the good people and residents of the state and in some cases denied innocent citizens access to potable water with a huge cost on the government for replacement,” he said.

The SSG said apart from water facilities, some “reckless truck drivers” have been destroying kerbs on newly reconstructed roads in the state.

“The government hereby states that such acts of vandalism will henceforth be treated not only as economic sabotage but also as acts of terrorism for which the offenders will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the actions of these saboteurs constitute various serious offences under the Criminal Code Cap 30 Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004. These offences include stealing, malicious damage, amongst others which are punishable by various terms of imprisonment and fine. The State Government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on the perpetrators of these acts,” he stated.

Mr Onyia restated the resolve of the government to protect all public facilities by reinforcing security surveillance around them as well as prosecuting those who engage in their destruction.

Task force on surveillance

The SSG appealed to residents of the state “to take ownership of the facilities” by protecting them and reporting acts of vandalism to the state government for “immediate action.”

He announced that the state government has constituted a task force on surveillance and protection of public assets in the state.

“The committee will be led by officers and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and supported by other security agencies. They are to commence their assignment immediately,” he said.

Background

Before he was elected governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah repeatedly promised to end water scarcity in the state within 180 days.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that water scarcity in Enugu has been a recurring problem for decades despite huge financial investments by successive state governments and international organisations.

Mr Mbah, on 25 November 2023, which was the deadline, inaugurated a water scheme in the state, declaring an end to water scarcity.

But despite the inauguration, many homes were yet to have access to water in the state.

Some homes with access to water complain that the water has not been consistent in recent times.

The state government has consistently said that the activities of vandals were frustrating their efforts to make water available in all homes in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

