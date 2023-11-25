Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Saturday, inaugurated the Ninth Mile Water Scheme which is expected to bring an end to perennial water scarcity in the state.

Mr Mbah said his administration also built Oji River Water Scheme in the state to ensure adequate water supply in Enugu metropolis at the moment and all parts of the state “within months.”

The water schemes were built in fulfillment of the governor’s campaign promise to end water scarcity in the state within 180 days after his inauguration.

Governor Mbah said that his administration was moved to build the water schemes because residents and businesses in Enugu were facing acute water scarcity challenges with attendant economic implications in the state.

“When, during our campaign, we expressed this humongous vision to grow our economy from the current level of $4.4 billion to $30 billion, we recognised that one of the key fundamental impediments to this would be our access to water supply.

“We also knew that the state of water in our (Enugu) State was deplorable – meaning we had no reliable water supply across most parts of the state. And this has gone on over the last 20 years.

“One need not be a rocket scientist to discern that few investors will be attracted to the state under such dire circumstances; neither can existing businesses expand or generate additional jobs or economic growth,” he said.

“If anything, these conditions were suffocating businesses and households and leading to unnecessary suffering across the state.

“Faced with these fundamental issues, and considering the suffering of Ndi Enugu, it was only natural that we identified provision of water as one of our first targets in the drive to execute our mandate and social contract,” Mr Mbah stated.

Supply capacity

Mr Mbah said, at the moment, the Ninth Mile Water Scheme produces 70 million litres of water daily while the Oji River Water Scheme produces 50 million litres of water daily.

“I am happy to announce to Ndi Enugu that as of today we are able to produce 120 million liters of water non-stop far above our consumption volume. I can state here and now that pipe borne water is here to stay,” he said.

“We must be willing to pay for this service. Reliable water supply is not cheap! I promise that this water will be far less expensive than what you are spending today on water tanker supply, but there is no way the water will be free,” the governor stated.

“This will mean that we must be willing to pay for connection to the meters which will be installed by our homes and businesses and pay a fair monthly rate for the water we consume.”

The governor noted that although there had been cases of burst pipes around the metropolis, the situation was expected given that the pipes had stayed long.

“However, these constitute but teething problems which we will surely surmount in a matter of days and constant water 365 days of the year will once again be a reality in Enugu,” he assured.

‘Rural areas now our focus’

Mr Mbah said the state government has built public taps, otherwise known as water galleries, across the state to enable households and establishments yet to be connected to the water pipeline grid to have access to water.

“Those outside the grid, for the time being, can go to the water gallery. We have built 96 water galleries across the state. They can go to the water galleries to fetch clean water,” he said.

The governor stressed that his administration will now focus attention on getting water across rural and semi-urban communities in the state.

He added that he would not consider his job fully done until people in the rural areas “can access water in or proximate to their homes and businesses.”

“The towns outside Enugu also have varied degrees of water problems. Now that we can see the end of the water issues around Enugu urban, we must now refocus to address towns like Nsukka, Oji, Udi etc. Finally, but certainly not the least important, we still have our rural areas, where clean water availability is still not assured,” he stated.

He said the water production capacity will be increased from 120 million to 200 million litres of water daily in the metropolis during the second phase of the water scheme.

“This is only for our first phase. We are also going to increase our production capacity to 200 million litres in a few months. We are now about to embark on the second phase of increasing the production capacity of the Ninth Mile Water Scheme from 70 million to 150 million litres of water daily,” Mr Mbah said.

The governor advised tanker drivers in the state to put up their tankers for sale or remodel their operations given that the era of water scarcity had ended in the state.

Background

Mr Mbah had repeatedly promised to end perennial water scarcity in Enugu within 180 days from 29 May when he was sworn-in as governor.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that water scarcity in Enugu has been a recurring problem for decades despite huge financial investments by successive state governments and international organisations.

The water scarcity was exacerbated by the topography of the state and the presence of coal deposits which frustrates efforts to build boreholes.

Efforts by the Enugu State Water Corporation, a state agency tasked with supplying water from Oji, Iva, Ninth Mile and Ajali Rivers to households in the state, were not successful due to recurring equipment breakdowns.

As a result, residents of the state relied largely on hand-dug wells for water, which usually dry up during the dry season. This worsens the scarcity yearly, usually between December and March in the state.

