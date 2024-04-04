The Kaduna State Government says bandits have displaced 289,375 people from 551 communities across 12 local government areas in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Usman Mazadu, stated this during the distribution of palliatives to economically vulnerable people in Maraban Kajuru on Wednesday.

Mr Mazadu gave some details of the crisis, citing the examples of Chikun, where 26,345 people were displaced from 134 communities and Birnin Gwari, where 70,893 people were displaced from 84 communities.

“These statistics represent lives, dreams, and the resilience of our people, ” the official stressed:

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, he expressed the government’s commitment to providing immediate relief to those affected.

“551 affected communities and 289,375 displaced persons across 12 Local Government Areas,” he said.

Mr Mazadu commended Governor Uba Sani for allocating N11.4 billion to the palliative programme to assist the affected population.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency for his responsiveness,” he added.

He said relief distribution would be extended to all affected communities within the identified 12 local government areas in the coming weeks.

Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, represented by her Chief of Staff, James Kanyip, said the government was unwaveringly committed to eliminating the menace of banditry.

He reiterated Governor Sani’s dedication to providing aid and support to those affected by the insecurity crisis.

