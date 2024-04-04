The Borno State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects for alleged illegal mining in the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahun Daso, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said the suspects were arrested for being in possession of 70 bags of assorted solid minerals suspected to be monoxide.

Mr Daso said that the suspects were arrested on 24 March with one diesel tanker truck.

He said that they were apprehended by the troops of 331 Battalion in Bayo Local Government Area of the state and handed over to the police.

The police spokesperson said that the suspects had confessed to the crime, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

He said that at the end of the investigation they would be charged to court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Borno State is home to so many mineral resources which include Feldspar, Limestone and Kaolin.

Others are Potash, Iron-Ore, Quarts, Magnetite, Diatomite, Trona, Mica, Silica Sand, Gypsum, Granite, Flutters Earth and Uranium among others. (NAN)

