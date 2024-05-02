Zurmi, the second most populous town in Zamfara State in North-west Nigeria, has been overrun by terrorists who ransacked the emir’s palace, killed three palace officials and abducted some residents.

A terrorism gang leader, Isyaku Majo, has posted a video on Facebook claiming responsibility for the attack and indicating that he was holding hundreds of captives.

The terrorists began the attacks on Wednesday at about 9:45 p.m., according to a security report seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The security report said the outlaws vandalised an MTN communication facility in Zurmi in an apparent move to disrupt communication and prevent security reinforcement as they had planned to abduct the emir, Muhammadu Suleiman.

Residents said the terrorists had accused the emir, Mr Suleiman, of indifference to the plight of Fulani residents in the area who were allegedly being maltreated by the local vigilantes.

“The terrorists killed three people at the gate of the emir’s palace and abducted three others including the Shamaki (chief details) of the emir, Buhari Yusuf; and two other residents, Aliyu Ahmed and Sa’idu Lawali.

“It was the soldiers stationed at the town that forced the terrorists to retreat, but their target was to abduct the emir and they came on over 150 motorcycles,” a resident said, asking not to be named.

“As I speak to you, about two-thirds of residents have fled Zurmi town and more people have been fleeing daily since the terrorists overran the emir’s palace on Wednesday,” the sources added.

Another source said the terrorists returned to the town on Monday and killed one Malam Salisu, a worker with the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

“On the same day, (Monday) they went to the residence of Sani Maidaji, they broke into the house using a digger and abducted his newly wedded wife and two of his male children,” the source added.

However, the police spokesperson in Zamfara, Yazeed Abubakar, said he was yet to be briefed about the development.

Group claims responsibility

Meanwhile, a terrorism gang leader, Isyaku Majo, has posted a video showing some of the abducted persons on Facebook, including the emir’s chief details, Mr Yusuf, and claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Mr Majo, whose elder brother Yakubu Majo, is the traditional head of the Fulani community in Zurmi, vowed to unleash more mayhem on Zurmi until the vigilantes stop persecuting Fulani people in his domain, a resident said.

In the video seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the blindfolded Mr Yusuf, sat alongside dozens of captives on the floor, surrounded by armed terrorists, and urged the emir to address the plight of the Fulanis in the area.

“I am the Shamaki, Alhaji Buhari Yusuf. Please Emir save your servants in captivity in the forest, we are above 600 in captivity.

“Stop killing Fulani people, their women and children in Zurmi town, I am pleading with the emir to summon Fulani leaders and listen to their grievances because their people are being killed in Zurmi town.”

As Mr Yusuf spoke, a voice could be heard in the background telling him him what to say.

Zurmi Emirate’s complicated history

Zurmi is the second most populous town in Zamfara after Gusau, the state capital. It is along the border with Niger Republic and shares a boundary with Katsina State.

In April 2022, the Zamfara State Government deposed Abubakar Atiku, the then Emir of Zurmi, over his alleged links with bandits.

Also deposed then were the emir of Dansadau, Hussaini Umar. They were accused of frustrating efforts to arrest suspected bandits and aiding cattle rustlers.

Mr Atiku, who later died in an Egyptian hospital, was an uncle to the current emir, Mr Suleiman. Residents said unlike the late emir, the current one is said not to be close to the Fulanis.

The late emir was the one who appointed Mr Majo (senior) as the traditional head of the Fulani community in Zurmi.

