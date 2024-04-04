The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with former Nigeria captain, Olusegun Odegbami, over the death on Friday last week of his son, Oluwagbeminiyi Omo Odegbami.

The legend himself made the sad news public on Wednesday morning when he announced the demise of the young man who breathed his last on Good Friday, 30 March.

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Mohammed Sanusi, empathised with the 1980 AFCON winner: “The death of a son is perhaps the worst thing that can happen to any living parent. It is with a deep sense of sorrow that we commiserate with Dr Olusegun Odegbami. This must be a very tough period for him.

“I remember the passion with which our former captain traversed the whole of Cote d’Ivoire covering the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year, and his palpable passion and fervour any time he had the opportunity to speak with the Super Eagles’ players. He believed strongly in the team and wanted it to win the trophy. I know how disappointed he was that we lost in the Final match.”

Mr Sanusi disclosed that the NFF and the entire Nigeria Football fraternity have been praying for the repose of the soul of Oluwagbeminiyi Omo Odegbami since the unfortunate news broke on Wednesday.

“We are in grief Dr Odegbami is a great friend apart from being a legend of the Nigeria game and a former captain of Nigeria. Most of us marvel at his unflagging love and zest for the Nigeria game. We pray that God gives him the fortitude to pull through these difficult moments and also grant the departed young man eternal rest.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

