Team Nigeria secured medals from 20 of the 25 events they participated in at the just-concluded African Games in Ghana.

However, two sports truly showcased Nigerian dominance: athletics and boxing.

Although it was thrilling to witness Nigerian athletes achieve success in “unconventional” disciplines such as cricket, swimming, hockey, and even handball, athletics and boxing showcased true African dominance, with Nigeria emerging as the undisputed champions.

Egypt dominated the wrestling and weightlifting events, which played a major role in Nigeria’s final gold medal tally.

X-raying Nigeria’s athletics dominance

Nigeria’s track and field athletes secured an impressive 22 medals, half of which were gold, solidifying their position at the forefront of African athletics at the 13th African Games.

The absence of “formidable” rivals

Nigeria’s traditional athletic rivals from Kenya (Ferdinand Omayala), South Africa (Akani Simbine), Botswana (Leslie Tebago), and Ivory Coast (Ta Lou), among others, were notably absent.

This undoubtedly played a role in Nigeria’s high medal count. Athletes competing in an Olympic year often prioritise qualifying for the bigger stage, leading to a less competitive field at the African Games.

However, Team Nigeria was not without some of its stars, as well. Promising athletes like Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Samson Nathaniel, and Temitope Adeshina were absent.

Coaching Masterclass

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) made notable strides by prioritising the selection of coaches based on merit rather than favouritism. The strategic guidance provided by Deji Aliu and Endurance Ojokolo in the sprints and relay races proved to be a stroke of genius, as demonstrated by the team’s accomplishments.

Self-Motivated athletes

With 2024 being an Olympic year, athletes rarely need extra motivation, especially those still striving to qualify. Armellia Edet Effiom, a former athlete and sports administrator, believes self-motivation was a key factor in Nigeria’s success.

She highlighted the lack of formal preparation by Nigeria despite their great show in Ghana.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, she said: “If you look at the African Games, let me speak for my sport, track, and field. I will say that whatever result we are getting is because of the individual effort of those athletes.

“It’s not because of any preparation that we did, because I’m very sure I am speaking for everybody by saying that we didn’t prepare for the African Games.

“The athletes are on their own because they want to make a name for themselves, and most of them are in schools in the US. They want to keep their track scholarship, so they will definitely want to do well.”

American Influence

Unsurprisingly, the training received by Nigerian athletes in various US schools significantly boosted performance. Nnamdi Chinecherem, the first Nigerian male javelin thrower to win African Games gold in 29 years, exemplifies this trend. After igniting his passion at Federal Government College Niise (Anambra state), he honed his skills at Baylor University, Texas.

This trend of success highlights the benefits of Nigerian athletes training in the US. Conversely, local athletes’ ambition to secure opportunities abroad also rubs off positively on Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Boxing Triumph

Nigeria’s boxing team delivered a knockout performance at the recent African Games in Ghana, claiming a dominant eight gold medals and two silver medals.

This success wasn’t a stroke of luck, but a result of meticulous planning and unwavering determination.

Nigeria’s boxing success at the African Games started with a foundation of astute talent selection by Coach Adura Olalehin.

His keen eye for potential was only the beginning. Olalehin and his team fostered this talent with rigorous training, technical expertise, and unwavering mentorship.

Yet the boxers themselves fueled their wins with a relentless hunger for victory.

Faced with limited resources and initial setbacks, they refused to be deterred. Assuming control of their training, they paved a path characterised by steadfast determination and a united spirit, ultimately proving it to be a successful strategy.

For the first time in Nigerian boxing history, a staggering 10 boxers reached the finals in different categories. Coach Olalehin attributes this achievement to the unwavering commitment of both coaches and boxers.

Their motto: “When you work, you get results… We do whatever we can.” This dedication propelled Nigerian boxing to new heights at the African Games.

The next African Games are scheduled for Egypt in 2027.

