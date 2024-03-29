Greetings

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Mr Aiyedatiwa stated this in his heartfelt message titled: ‘Happy 72nd Birthday to our President and Leader’ on Friday in Akure.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, who likened the President to the late sage and former Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, said it was no coincidence that they shared the same birth month.

The governor also described Mr Tinubu as an incurable subscriber and executioner of progressive politics meant for the advancement of humanity and the society at large.

“As our leader, I am in awe of your uncanny ability to take bold decisions in the overall interest of the people and live with the consequences that may come off thereafter without caving in under pressure.

“Your leadership of the country at these trying times and the stability you have brought despite the myriad of challenges further validate the litany of stellar achievements you recorded when you governed Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

“We will continue to appreciate your genuine interest in and commitment to the development of Ondo State as exemplified by the fatherly role you played in entrenching political stability in our state when we needed it the most.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, it is my prayer and the prayer of the good people of Ondo state that you continue to lead the country to a safe harbour in good health and comfort,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said.

President Tinubu turned 72 on Friday, though he had earlier told his friends, political associates and supporters not to place congratulatory advertorials in his honour to mark the day.

The President said he would not celebrate the day given the country’s mood but dedicate himself to rebuilding the country by providing effective leadership.

