Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted an unspecified number of travellers at the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti states.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed the passengers between Ikere-Ekiti and Iju in Ondo State.

Two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a white Highlander, which had no one in them and were riddled with bullets, were found at the scene of the incident.

It was gathered that the passengers may have been taken into the forest around Iju.

A source said the incident happened on Thursday evening, but it came to light on Friday morning when the bullet-riddled vehicles were discovered.

He said the incident had been reported to the police. The police subsequently visited the scene of the incident.

Reacting to the development, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Olufunmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said the command could not confirm the number of people involved.

Mrs Odunlami disclosed that men from the anti-kidnapping section of the command swung into action soon after the report and have since been combing the forest.

She, however, noted that there has been no official report from the family or families of the owners of the two vehicles, and there was no report of missing people in the state.

Mrs Odunlami assured that the police would soon unravel what took place and rescue the victims if it was a case of abduction.

